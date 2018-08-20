Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Ariana Grande Feud Rumors After Album Delay

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande are extremely close, and the two made sure to shut down any fans believing otherwise after Minaj pushed back the release date of her upcoming album, Queen. The new August 17 date means the project will be released on the same day as Grande’s album Sweetener, with some fans speculating that the new date signaled a feud between the two artists.

Responding to a fan who asked others to stop pitting Minaj and Grande against each other, Grande made sure to note that feuding was the furthest thing from her and Minaj’s relationship status.

“jesus is this what’s going on today?” the “God Is a Woman” singer wrote. “imma jus stop logging in at all lmfao. that’s my f—ing sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream queen & sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all. jus want y’all to listen to the project.”

jesus is this what’s going on today? imma jus stop logging in at all lmfao. that’s my fucking sister. she’s clearing a sample. buy and stream queen & sweetener aug 17 bye. these numbers don’t mean as much to the artist as they do to y’all. jus want y’all to listen to the project. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2018

“me n nicki laughed at dat,” Grande tweeted later.

In response to that tweet, Minaj wrote, “I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say.”

I love this woman. Can’t wait for the fans to benefit from all the hard work on both ends. We love your passion. You guys will be VERY happy. Trust. That’s all I’ll say 😉🍵🦄 //t.co/dWE95pfYi2 — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) August 1, 2018

Billboard shares that Queen was originally slated for release on July 10. The album will include Minaj’s most recent collaboration with Grande, with the pair coming together for Minaj’s latest single, “Bed.”

Minaj and Grande have collaborated multiple times, on “Bang Bang” with Jessie J, Minaj’s “Get On Your Knees” from the rapper’s The Pinkprint and then on Grande’s “Side to Side,” which appeared on the singer’s third album, Dangerous Woman.

In addition to promoting her and Minaj’s projects, Grande also shared some love for recent collaborator Troye Sivan’s upcoming album, Bloom, which also drops in August.

“happy sweetener and queen and bloom month,” the 25-year-old wrote.

happy sweetener and queen and bloom month — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2018

