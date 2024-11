Nicki Minaj Revealed A Very Confusing Detail About Her Sex Life

Nicki Minaj is getting quite personal about her dating life. The 34-year-old rapper recently dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she discussed the rumors that she is dating rapper Nas. The two sparked romance rumors after she shared a photo of the two cuddling on social media earlier this month.

“He’s so dope,” Minaj told DeGeneres when pressed about the legendary MC. “He’s a king.”

Minaj explained that the two have common roots, both hailing from Queens, New York.

“He is the king of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” she said. “He’s a rap legend, so, let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for him. And you know, he’s kind of cute too.”

The No Frauds rapper later revealed that the two have had “sleepovers,” though she clarified that they haven’t done “the nasty.” She also bluntly noted that she comes over to his place instead of him coming to her, so that she can leave anytime she wants.

“I’m just chilling right now, I’m celibate,” she shared. “I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men.”

However, Minaj revealed that 43-year-old Nas could potentially change her mind.

“I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope,” Minaj acknowledged.

Minaj also talked about her epic nine-minute performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and admitted that she was nervous — especially since her longtime pal, Drake, was seated prominently in front of her.

“I just noticed Drake was in the front row and I was like, ‘Can he just move, please?’” she joked. “I was nervous.”

Drake and Minaj rekindled their friendship after she broke up with rapper Meek Mill earlier this year, and the Canadian rapper even gave her a sweet shout-out during his acceptance speech for Top Billboard 200 Album.

