Nicki Minaj’s Racy New Photo Has Her Comments Section on Fire

Nicki Minaj recently posted a racy new photo on Instagram, and the image has her comments section on fire. In the photo, Minaj and her new husband Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Pettyare sitting together on a couch, with Minaj wearing a very revealing outfit that shows off quite a lot of skin.

“Who unfollowed me? Like who don’t follow me? Cuz even in ya new b— I could see alotta me,” she wrote in the post’s caption. Many of her fans and followers have since been commenting on the photo, with a number of them — including Kim Kardashian — dropping in some fire emojs.

“YASS QUEEN, oh [by the way] you’re still the highest selling female rapper, the best female rapper of all time, the most followed rapper of all time, the most awarded female rapper… should i go on? oh and one of the few female rappers who know how to use a pen,” one fan said praising the hip-hop star.

“If your shawty don’t take pics with you like this on the gram get rid of her,” fellow rapper Lil Haiti commented.

“Woah woah woah didn’t know lewkks were being served today,” the Cash Money Records page wrote.

“The best to ever do it. We ain’t never on y’all favs pages but y’all stay on Nicki’s,” someone else exclaimed, later adding, “Nicki delivery is UNMATCHED. Witty af, ability to switch up her flow multiple times, punchlines, metaphors etc. she can’t be touched.”

There does not appear to be an official date for when Minaj and Pety married, but she spoke about getting a marriage license during an Aug. 12 interview on her Queen Radio show.

“We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” the rapper said. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later,” Minaj went on to reveal. “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.”

“I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy,” she also said.

