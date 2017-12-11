Nicki Minaj Shows off Her Famous Curves in Bodysuit

Nicki Minaj has never been shy about rocking her fierce body. In a sultry Instagram video from Saturday, the 35-year-old rapper flaunted her famous curves in an olive green short-sleeved body suit with a mysterious message to go with it.

After panning the camera down her body to reveal thigh-high boots, Minaj wrote in the caption that she was looking for “20-25 bad btchs” for some sort of cryptic endeavor that she can’t give away yet to her fans.

“Attention: I need 20-25 bad btchs for #PrettyGang. Can’t tell you why,” she wrote. “Criteria to be gang are as follows: INTELLIGENT, INTERESTING, TALENTED, BAD AF, BOUT DAT PAPER. I think some of the girls I follow on here would be perfect. I need your help. Who should be gang?”

Last month, Minaj attempted to “break the internet” a la Kim Karadashian’s nude 2014 Paper magazine cover. In Minaj’s winter 2017 NSFW cover, she appeared in a “Minaj à trois”, with the “Super Bass” rapper posing three times. The three photos, taken by Ellen von Unwerth, are edited together to create one revealing image.

She’s shown in a black leather outfit in one pose, silver pasties and thigh-high boots in another and a pink dress with numerous cut-outs in the third.

Not everything in Minaj’s life is as glamorous as it appears on social media. In November, she visited her brother, Jelani Maraj, in prison for the first time since he was found guilty of repeated sexual assault of his then 11-year-old stepdaughter.

Minaj reportedly visited the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow after her mother, Carol, asked to see her son. The site reported that Minaj and her brother are not on good terms, but she went to the facility to support her mother.

During the three-week trial, Minaj did not testify on her brother’s behalf, though her brother’s defense lawyers claimed she would. Sources told TMZ that the entertainer was never on the witness list, despite reports that she would testify that the alleged victim’s mother tried to extort her for millions of dollars.

The site said Maraj’s defense attorney tried to spin the case in opening arguments, claiming that Maraj’s former wife and mother of his stepdaughter had created a plan to shake down her husband’s famous sister.

Maraj will be sentenced on Dec. 14, and he faces 25 years to life in prison.