Nick Lachey Announces 98 Degrees Benefit Concert for Shooting Victim

Cincinnati— This city has a special place in our hearts, which is why we’ve added another show to support a member of our community. We hope you’ll join us on Dec 15th at Aronoff Center. ALL proceeds will go directly to Ellie’s recovery. https://t.co/vFNfejIXN5 pic.twitter.com/kF3TjLISHr — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) December 1, 2017

Nick Lachey and 98 Degrees are announcing a holiday benefit concert for an employee of Lachey’s Bar, a Cincinnati bar co-owned by Nick and Drew Lachey.

The two brothers, who make up half of the boy band, took to the band’s official Facebook page to announce that the Dec. 15 Cincinnati concert will raise money for Ellie Richardson, who was the victim of a Thanksgiving Day shooting.

“As you may have heard, Ellie Richardson, who was an employee at Lachey’s Bar in Cincinnati and an overall incredible person, was the victim of a horrible, horrible crime early Thanksgiving morning,” Nick Lachey said in a video.

“Now there isn’t much we can do to help her with her physical pain, but there is a way we can help support her financially through this difficult time,” Drew Lachey said in the video. “So, 98 Degrees is going to be holding a benefit concert with all the proceeds going to support Ellie and her family.”

Richardson is a manager at Lachey’s Bar, which is co-owned by the brothers in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of Cincinnati. She was leaving the bar at 3 a.m. when she was nearly hit by a van, according to Cincinnati Police. She and the driver got into a verbal argument before she was shot in the face by the driver, the police report states. The suspect’s Chevrolet Express 1500 conversion van was found, but the suspect remains at large.

Richardson has had multiple surgeries to repair her jaw, cheek bone and eye socket, according to the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Tickets went on sale on Friday and are priced from $50.50 to $70.50. For information, click here.

Both Lachey brothers have been vocal in promoting a donation campaign for Richardson’s medical expenses and care for her 3-year-old child after the attack.

“As some of you may have heard, Ellie was the victim of a vicious assault,” Drew Lachey wrote on Twitter in November. “If u have any info about it please contact the authorities or u can help her on her recovery by donating. Thank you and please keep her in your prayers.”

Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!https://t.co/aF2tPmX9kJ — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) November 25, 2017

“Please help Ellie and her family get through this most difficult time. Thank you!!” Nick Lachey similarly tweeted.

Lachey’s Bar made a statement via Instagram that the week the attack has been “difficult” as the staff “struggled to comprehend the situation that occurred on Thanksgiving.” The bar also wrote that Richardson faced “multiple surgeries and a long recovery road ahead” and announced a fundraising event at a local theater.

The bar also asked its customers and those concerned for donations to her YouCaring campaign.

So far the YouCaring campaign set up in Richardson’s name has reached $54,000 of its $75,000 goal. Click here to learn more about her story and to donate toward her recovery fund, and follow updates on Richardson’s condition through her recovery Facebook page.