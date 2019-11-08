Nick Jonas Sends Heartwarming Message to ‘Jumanji’ Castmate Kevin Hart Amid Accident Recovery

Nick Jonas sent a heartwarming message to his Jumanji: The Next Level co-star and friend Kevin Hart, who was involved in a serious car accident on Sept. 1 near Calabasas, California. Hart reportedly fractured his spine in three places and spent 10 days in the hospital.

“I’m so relieved to hear that he’s doing OK,” Jonas told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “Life is so fragile and these moments are ones to really take into account the people you love and how blessed we all are to be alive.”

Jonas said he has not spoken with Hart since the accident in person. The Jonas Brothers singer appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its upcoming sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, with Hart.

“I’m so thankful that he’s still here because he’s one of the best and, you know, on top of being a castmate of mine in Jumanji, [he’s] a really great friend and great guy. So Kevin, I’m glad you’re alright,” Jonas told ET.

Back on Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when his friend, Jared Black, was behind the wheel. Black reportedly lost control of the vehicle after speeding up and was allegedly using a handsfree device for his phone at the time. Black’s fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman, was also in the car. The comedian needed major surgery and spent 10 days in the hospital.

On Oct. 29, Hart broke his silence by releasing a long statement via a video on Instagram.

“When God talks, you gotta listen,” Hart said in the clip. “I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know, when you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective, and my appreciation for life is through the roof.”

The video included Hart undergoing physical therapy and spending time with his children, Heaven, 14, Hendrix,11, and Kenzo, 1.

“After my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof,” Hart continued. “I’m thankful for my family, my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I’m thankful for all of your love and support.”

Hart was scheduled to be the first guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, but his Jumanji co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson filled in for him, providing a positive update on his friend’s condition.

“He’s doing very well. He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Johnson said. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Jumanji: The Next Level, which also stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan, opens on Dec. 13.

Photo credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images