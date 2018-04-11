Nick Gordon Domestic Violence Photos Released

Following the announcement that Nick Gordon will not be charged in the domestic violence case involving his on-off girlfriend Laura Leal, photos of the injuries that Leal sustained in the incident have been released.

Less than a week after Gordon found out that he was cleared of all charges in a domestic violence case, TMZ has obtained photos of the injuries that Leal sustained during the March incident, which led to Gordon’s arrest and domestic violence charges.

The images show Leal with a bloody lip, a scratch on her cheek, and a bruise on the middle of her chest.

Prosecutors also released phone calls from Gordon’s time in jail, including one conversation he had with Leal, in which he says, “How much you going to f– me over? You totally f–ed me over…you were whooping my a– what am I supposed to do?”

Gordon was arrested on March 11 after he reportedly punched Leal in the face and pulled her hair. When police arrived to the scene of the incident, they saw Leal with a bloody and swollen bottom lip. She refused medical treatment and did not want to press charges. However, the responding officer still charged Gordon based on the injuries he witnessed. She also asked the judge for leniency.

“I would like to kindly ask you to lift the no contact order that was placed against Nicholas Gordon and I. I am not in any kind of fear or danger being around him and would like to be able to contact him as soon as possible,” Leal wrote in a letter filed in Seminole County, Florida.

She claimed that lip was not bleeding when police photographed her, but were “chapped and dry,” adding, “It was in no way due to any kind of harm or hit.”

Leal blamed herself for the incident, citing her “severe anger issues in which Nick has been an incredible support to get my act together.”

“I am seeking help and determined to take the condition seriously as I have been diagnosed bipolar. He is not at blame, and should not be pushed into any trouble or consequences due to my actions,” Leal wrote. “I am responsible for what happened that night and want you to know what a great person Nicholas truly is. When I have episodes, he helps to calm me down and prevents me from doing anything that could make things worse. There is nothing more I would wish for than to move forward.”

Gordon, the former boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, was later arrested and booked into a Sangford, Florida jail that same month after he violated the no contact order that a judge slapped him with following his March arrest. According to reports, sheriff’s deputies were allegedly informed that Gordon was sleeping over at Leal’s home.

Gordon escaped being charged, however, after Leal later changed her story and “under oath denied being struck or touched against her will by” Gordon. Prosecutors also added, “With no independent witnesses to the incident, prosecutors do not have a good faith basis on which to proceed to trial.”