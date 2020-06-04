Nick Cordero's Wife Says She's Been Told to 'Say Goodbye' to Him Amid Coronavirus Hospitalization

✖

Amid his months-long health battle with complications from the coronavirus, Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has been "told to say goodbye." Cordero, 41, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit in late March for what was later determined to be the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Kloots took to Instagram to share another update on her husband's condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

Sharing a photo of Cordero with their 11-month-old son Elvis, Kloots admitted that she's "been told a couple times that he won't make it" and that she should "say goodbye." Given her husband’s condition and the number of health setbacks he has endured, Kloots said she has "been told it would take a miracle." Kloots, however, is leaning on her faith and not giving up hope. Although her faith "is small as a mustard seed" at times, she said "that is all you need sometimes," noting that "where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!" She added that her husband is "still here and despite his odds gets slightly, slightly better every day" and recalled her father’s own words, writing, "like my dad has said since day one, every day he's still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick."

Cordero was admitted into the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedar Sinai Hospital on March 31for what was originally thought to be pneumonia. He was later diagnosed with coronavirus. Although Cordero has since tested negative for the virus, he has suffered a number of setbacks, including a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg and a recent lung infection that caused his health to abruptly go "downhill."

Amid her many updates as fans continue to rally their love and support around the Blue Bloods actor and his family, Kloots has noted multiple times that she is not giving up hope on a miracle. Over the weekend, which marked 60 days since Cordero had been admitted to the hospital, Kloots said that despite doctors having "done everything" they can for her husband, she is "still praying for a miracle."