Nick Cordero had a "good weekend" amid his months-long health battle with complications from the coronavirus. After being admitted to the ICU in late March and battling a number of setbacks, including lung infections and blood clots, the Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed in a health update on Sunday that her husband seemed to be "moving in the right direction."

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Story, Kloots informed fans who have been keeping up with Cordero's battle that "this weekend was a good weekend," PEOPLE reports. She added that the weekend had been "uneventful," which, as she explained, "uneventful in the ICU is a good weekend." She said that her husband "had a weekend of rest, a weekend of growing, strength in his body and recovering a little bit."

Kloots went on to reveal that while "not too many changes were made," they did get "one really good sign." Over the weekend, Cordero's white blood cell count drastically dropped. Having previously been "as high as 65,000," Kloots said it was now at 30,000. "A frame of reference," Kloots said, "a normal healthy person is around 15-20,000, even lower sometimes. So 30,000 is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction."

Marking just the latest update amid her husband's hospitalization, Kloots' Sunday update came just after she revealed the "exciting news" that Cordero was starting stem-cell treatment to help his recovery. On Friday, Kloots said that they "decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving." While Kloots acknowledged that "there are absolutely no guarantees," she expressed her hopes "that it can help him, even if it helps one percent…even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him." She added that she was "super excited" about the treatment and couldn't "wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better."

The latest developments in Cordero's health battle follow months of ups and downs. The Blue Bloods actor had first been admitted to Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on March 31 for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. He later tested positive for the coronavirus. Although Cordero has since tested negative for the virus, he has suffered a number of setbacks, including a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg and a recent lung infection that caused his health to abruptly go "downhill," making Kloots' most recent updates a bright spot amid his recovery.