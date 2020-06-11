Nick Cordero FaceTimes Son Elvis on His First Birthday While 'Blue Bloods' Actor Remains Hospitalized

✖

Although Blue Bloods actor Nick Cordero remains hospitalized amid his battle with coronavirus complications, his wife, Amanda Kloots, found a way for him to celebrate their son Elvis’ first birthday this week. Among a number of health updates shared with fans, Kloots on Wednesday revealed that she and her son "FaceTimed with daddy in the hospital, and we got to do a birthday signing with dad." She added that Cordero was "doing well."

Admitted into the intensive care unit at Los Angeles' Cedar Sinai Hospital on March 31 for what was originally thought to be pneumonia, Cordero had later tested positive for the coronavirus. Over the course of the following weeks, the actor would suffer a number of setbacks, including a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg and a recent lung infection that caused his health to abruptly go "downhill." Despite those setbacks, Kloots had expressed her hopes in early May that her husband would be discharged from the hospital and return home by Elvis’ firth birthday, according to USA Today, though it soon became clear that would sadly not be the case.

Among a number of health updates earlier in the week, Kloots had revealed on Tuesday that she was planning to FaceTime with Cordero "so he can see Elvis" on his big day. Speaking in a video shared to her Instagram Story, Kloots had informed fans that she would "definitely be FaceTiming with Nick at some point" during the day, adding that it "breaks my heart that Nick can't be there — I literally can't even talk about it because it makes me so sad." According to PEOPLE, Kloots had said that she was "trying to prepare myself for the emotional day of Elvis turning 1, but then [also] not having Nick there, knowing how much he'd want to be there" and admitted that she thought her son’s birthday was "going to be really hard."

Kloots had also shared an Instagram post with throwback photos from Elvis' birth last year. Including photos of Cordero visiting their son in the neonatal intensive care unit, Kloots recounted how Elvis had been immediately rushed to the NICU due to fluid in her longs. She added, "My two Cordero men: last June Elvis is in the NICU. This June Nick is in the ICU. These guys are really trying to take me down."

For his big day, Kloots held a small gathering with family. She shared images of the celebration to her Instagram Story that showed the 1-year-old opening his presents and playing with what he got before providing the new health update on her husband.