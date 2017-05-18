Aaron And Nick Carter’s Father Dead At 65

Bob Carter, the father of pop stars Nick and Aaron Carter, has died at age 65.

The cause of death is not yet known, but Aaron said his father was found unconscious in a tweet that has now been deleted, according to TMZ. Sources also told the outlet that Bob was in Florida at the time of his death.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night," Nick announced on Twitter. "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

While Nick has kept most of his thoughts a feelings to himself, Aaron has been sharing numerous photos of his dad paired his thoughts on the passing.

"My heart is broken, we are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon," Aaron said in a later tweet. "You were never human to me, you were always my real life super hero."

My heart is Completly shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

Aaron also touched on his personal emotional state. He told fans he was "really messed up right now" and that his "heart is completely shattered."

"I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever," he said. "I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much."

Aaron and Nick's sister Angel also took to social media to share her thoughts.

I trust in God immensely. We appreciate your loving condolences. As a family, we will continue to stay strong and support each other. 🙏🏼 — angel charisma (@angelcarter) May 17, 2017

"Rest easy Dad, and thank you for giving me life," she said on Twitter. "I trust in God immensely. We appreciate your loving condolences. As a family, we will continue to stay strong and support each other."

This is the latest tragedy to hit to Carter family. Their sibling Leslie died in 2012 due to a drug overdose.

In 2006, Bob appeared on his family's on the E! reality show House of Carters.

Bob is the latest celebrity to pass on this year. Other recent deaths include reality star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin and Happy Days star Erin Moran.

This is a developing story...