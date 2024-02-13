Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister to Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and late pop singer Aaron Carter, passed away on Dec. 23, 2023, at the age of 41. Now, Bobbie Jean's cause of death has been revealed by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department.

According to PEOPLE, which obtained a copy of the report, Bobbie Jean's manner of death was listed as accidental. The report goes on to state that she passed away of "intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine." The report also stated that Carter's roommate last saw her early in the morning, but then found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor a short time later.

Bobbie Jean was rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, while suffering cardiac arrest, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. In the report's "medical history" section, officials noted that Bobbie Jean had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. The report also listed the following "preliminary meds" as ones Bobie Jean regularly took: propranolol (anti-anxiety medication), omeprazole (indigestion, heartburn, and acid reflux), clindamycin (antibiotic), and quetiapine (used for treating mental health conditions such as schizophrenia).

Ahead of Christmas, Jane Carter, Bobbie Jean's mother shared the sad news of her passing. "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she told TMZ. "When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Bobbie Jean's death comes just over a year after the death of her and Nick's younger brother, Aaron. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner Coroner's office confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop star was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.