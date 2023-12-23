Nick and Aaron Carter's Sister Bobbie Jean Dead at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has passed away. She was 41.

Jane Carter, Bobbie Jean's mother, said in a statement to TMZ, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

It is unclear what exactly caused Bobbie Jean's death, but according to the outlet, she passed away early Saturday morning in Florida. Bobbie Jean, also known as BJ, was somewhat involved in the family's music business while the careers of her brothers were at their peak, especially Aaron, for whom she served as the wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during his tours during the 2000s.

Bobbie Jean also played a vital role in the family's E! reality television show, House of Carters, appearing in eight episodes of the show over the course of its run. She stayed relatively out of sight in the years that followed, staying away from the limelight in her later years.

Bobbie Jean has been open about her addiction problems over the years, documenting her struggle on the show and running into legal trouble earlier this year for theft.

Bobbie Jean is the third of five siblings to pass away. Her brother Aaron, who competed on season 9 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Karina Smirnoff, died in 2022 at the age of 34. Sister Leslie passed away in 2012.

Brother and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter also participated in Dancing with the Stars, partnering with Sharna Burgess during season 21. They finished in second place.

There is one remaining sister, Angel Carter, as well as a few half-siblings and step-siblings as well. Bobbie Jean had a daughter named Bella.

Additionally, Jane discussed Bobbie Jean's daughter in her statement to TMZ. "However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater."

She continued, "So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."