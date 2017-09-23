Nick Carter Sends Legal Threat to Brother Aaron

Nick Carter does not want his brother Aaron talking publicly about him or their family business.

In order to control his brother’s remarks, Carter sent Aaron a strongly worded legal letter telling him to remain silent on these matters.

The Blast learned that the letter clearly tells Aaron that he will have serious legal issues to deal with if he speaks out about his family.

Carter is showing tough love to his brother, telling him he will help him out financially and with his career if he gets clean and goes to rehab. After Carter told Aaron this, the younger brother allegedly lashed out and spread lies about the Backstreet Boys singer.

This is what forced Carter to send the letter. It appears to have worked since Aaron has not spoken about his family in detail in quite some time.

Additionally, Aaron entered a rehab facility on Friday after authorities were called to his home on Thursday.

