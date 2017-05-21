Nick And Aaron Carter Demand Their Dad Have Autopsy To Prevent Future Health Scares

Bob Carter, father of famous musicians Nick and Aaron Carter, passed away suddenly last week, with Nick announcing the news to his fans on Twitter. Bob was only 65 years old.

The cause of death has been determined as a heart attack, as he had complained of chest pains and twitching in his arm before going to sleep, from which he never woke up.

Autopsies are typically only ever given to the recently deceased if foul play could potentially be involved. Authorities don’t believe an autopsy is necessary, but both Nick and Aaron were so shocked by the heart attack that they hope an autopsy could reveal if their father suffered from heart disease. If heart disease was determined, their family could begin to take preemptive measures in their health.

Considering there are no signs of foul play, this also means that the Carter family will have to pay for the autopsy themselves instead of being able to rely on a state-funded investigation.

Nick initially posted the message to his fans, “I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night.”

He continued, “While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Aaron also took to Twitter to address his fans, posting, “My heart is Completely shattered I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP daddy I Love You,” and including the last picture he had with his dad. And later, “I’m gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I’m really messed up right now.”

My heart is Completly shattered I’m in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP DADDY I Love You. This is the last pic I have my dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/Lp5AsXML1T — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) May 17, 2017

Sadly, neither Nick nor Aaron were with their father in Florida when he passed away, as they were both in Los Angeles. Bob had spent his last day doing work around the house, with Florida’s notorious heat having an impact on his health, as that’s when the chest pains began.

In addition to being the father of well-known musicians, Bob himself became a beloved figure to fans, as he starred in the reality series House of Carters. This is yet another sudden tragedy the family has had to deal with, as Nick and Aaron’s sister Leslie died from a drug overdose in 2012.

