Nick Cannon's Hospitalization Met With Reactions From Heidi Klum, 'Wild 'n Out' Cast
Nick Cannon's hospitalization has his friends and colleagues worried. Cannon took to Instagram on Friday to reveal he had been admitted to a hospital over a tough case of pneumonia. In the Instagram posts' comments, numerous friends of the Masked Singer host — including Heidi Klum and several Wild 'n Out cast members — shared their well-wishes and concerns.
"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again... But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else. Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever... it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"
Heidi Klum
Cannon's former America's Got Talent co-star was among the first to send her thoughts. She wrote, "Get well soon" with a heart emoji.
Emmanuel Hudson
Emmanuel Hudson of Wild 'n Out wrote, "You are one of the most hardworking man on this earth. You deserve your rest! I got so much respect and love for you man and I will be praying for you! And not just commenting that I will! You got this! Just slow down and take ya time to heal properly! Thank you for every thing you have done to change my life! Get well brother!!! You got this!"
A$AP Rocky
Rapper A$AP Rocky, who has appeared on Cannon's VH1 comedy series, commented, as well. "Sending love , recover soon brother."
Michael Blackson
Wild 'n Out alum Michael Blackson commented, "I know that feeling homie, I'm bed right now laying down. We did the msg last night, then I hosted two parties and did two shows in South Carolina today and I have two more tomorrow. We have to rest our body homie."
DJ Jazzy Jeff and Deion Sanders
DJ Jazzy Jeff wrote, Man don't play with that...sending you good vibes my brother!!!" Deion Sanders added, "God has u covered my brother! Hear him now."
Justina Valentine
Justina Valentine, who appeared with Cannon as the Wild 'n Out Madison Square Garden, also wrote, " DAMN [sad emojis] Feel better boss man!!!" Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for updates on Cannon's condition.