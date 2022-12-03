Nick Cannon Hospitalized

Nick Cannon has been hospitalized. The TV personality confirmed the unfortunate medical situation on Friday, revealing he has a bad case of pneumonia. The Masked Singer host shared a photo from his hospital bed, noting he's "not Superman" but he should be able to recover from the illness.

"Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again... But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else. Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever... it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

Apparently, this bout snuck up on Cannon, who also suffers from lupus. The comedian had just performed at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night as part of a sold-out Wild 'n Out live tour performance. (He also recently embarked on a huge Christmas shopping outing for his kids.) "Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!"

Cannon was met with tons of supportive well-wishes from friends and fans. Wild 'N Out cast member Emmanuel Hudson wrote, "You are one of the most hardworking man on this earth. You deserve your rest! I got so much respect and love for you man and I will be praying for you! And not just commenting that I will! You got this! Just slow down and take ya time to heal properly! Thank you for every thing you have done to change my life! Get well brother!!! You got this!"

Deion Sanders added, "God has u covered my brother! Hear him now." Heidi Klum, who worked with Cannon on American's Got Talent, commented, "Get well soon." Stay tuned for updates on Cannon's condition.