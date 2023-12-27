Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Breakup Confirmed After 7 'Extraordinary Years'

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have officially split after "seven extraordinary years" together. Tanaka, 40, confirmed the breakup Tuesday in a lengthy statement shared to Instagram, saying that his split from the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer, 54, was "mutual."

"Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared," the dancer wrote in his Instagram statement on Dec. 26. "The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever."

Despite the end of their relationship, Tanaka said he still had so much "love and appreciation" for Carey and her "incredible" 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Tanaka also praised the "warmth and kindness" of Carey and her family, whom he wrote had "enriched" his life over their years together.

"Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey," Tanaka continued. "During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

Rumors that Tanaka and Carey had split have been swirling since mid-November, as fans noticed that Carey's longtime beau had been missing from all of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour performances. Carey also celebrated the holidays in Aspen without Tanaka, who has historically been a part of her Christmas vacation.

The "We Belong Together" singer has had a professional relationship with the creative director since 2006, and the two started dating in 2016 following her split from fiancé James Packer. The former couple split briefly in 2017, but continued to work together before getting back together soon after. In 2020, Tanaka celebrated Carey on Instagram after she released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. "The world gets to know you a lot more today. Witnessing you write, record, and create this masterpiece was magical," Tanaka wrote on social media at the time. "You inspire me all the time. I'm so happy for you. I'm so grateful to love and support you in all you do. Congratulations, babe! You did it!"