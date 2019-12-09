Nick Cannon Has Words for ‘Grandpa’ Eminem’s Latest Mariah Carey Diss, Invites Him to Wild ‘N Out

Eminem continued his nearly 20-year-long feud with Mariah Carey on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above,” rapping about both Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon on the newly-released track.

“I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered,” Eminem raps. “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s— / I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Over the weekend, Cannon praised Fat Joe’s new album on Instagram but made a dig at Eminem in his caption, calling the rapper a “Grandpa” and inviting the 47-year-old to appear on his MTV show Wild ‘n Out.

“@FatJoe album is [fire emojis],” he wrote next to a photo of the album cover, which featured an emoji over Eminem’s face. “Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!”

Cannon also responded to the lyrics on his Power 106 radio show, again addressing Eminem’s age.

“We should change his name from Eminem to like Percocet,” he said. “What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

The drama between Eminem and Carey began in the early 2000s after the two allegedly dated in 2001, though Carey has denied a relationship with Eminem. Eminem rapped about the singer on “Superman” and “When The Music Stops,” and Carey subtly responded in her song “Clown.”

In 2008, Eminem addressed newlyweds Carey and Cannon on “Bagpipes from Baghdad,” rapping, “Nick Cannon, I wish you luck with the f—ing whore.” In 2009, Carey released her song “Obsessed,” and the same year, Eminem released “The Warning,” which was entirely dedicated to dissing Carey and Cannon, the latter of whom addressed Eminem in a post on his personal blog.

“I don’t wanna fight anymore!” Cannon said on T.I. Harris’ ExpediTIously podcast in September. “He still in my top five, but I feel like anytime somebody says something … you’ve just gotta be held accountable. If you say something, we gonna have to have this conversation like men. That’s all I wanted.”

