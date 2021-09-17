Nick Cannon Has Wild Explanation for Ashanti Proposal Stunt

Nick Cannon had many viewers of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards puzzled. In addition to his red carpet attire – allegedly dressed in all white with sparkly Timbaland boots, with his hair dorned by red faux locs – there was also a photo of him appearing to propose to R&B princess Ashanti floating around that left many questioning what was happening.

Per Cannon, as reported by Page Six, he’s adding a face to the famous Shaggy song, ‘It Wasn’t Me.’ The Wild N’ Out host refuses to take the blame for the photo that broke the internet during the broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 12.

“Usually I don’t address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn’t do, I have to say y’all trippin on this on!” he wrote in part. “I have a brand new talk show coming out Septtember 27th! Why would I go to the VMA’s like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance,” he continued, with the hashtag, #respectfully.”

Nick Cannon looking like he’s ready to put a Canon in Ashanti 😭 pic.twitter.com/wPiY0RmiRw — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 13, 2021

The ‘Rain On Me’ singer also appears confused, not knowing Cannon and Murder Count were twins. “I didn’t even know that was u!!” the “Coach Carter star wrote on her Instagram story in response to Cannon’s alleged impersonator on bended knee on the red carpet at the VMA’s.

But fans aren’t convinced. “That’s you Nick, you just made that Instagram too,” one Instagram follower commented. Another chimed in, “Crazy how y’all have the same tattoos.”

Cannon is currently the host of The Masked Singer on FOX. He’s also made headlines recently for his stance on polygamy and not agreeing with monogamy. The rapper, actor, and television host had four children within the past year.