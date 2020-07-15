Nick Cannon Ripped for Anti-Semitic Podcast Rant
Nick Cannon has come under fire for his recent anti-Semitic comments. The Masked Singer host propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his YouTube series Cannon's Class.
Cannon's remarks resulted in him being fired by ViacomCBS on Tuesday. The company released a statement in which they shared that will be terminating their decades-long relationship with Cannon, and that they are committed to doing better when it comes to anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him," the company said in a statement.
The company added that they "are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. They also promised future announcements on their ongoing endeavor to root out problematic behavior. In the meantime, plenty of people took to Twitter to denounce Cannon and his podcast, as well as his apparent willingness to promote anti-Semitic rhetoric. Here's a look at some of the tweets leveled against Eminem's long-standing rival.
Nick Cannon is out here calling Jewish people “savages,” and saying we have too much power, among other anti-Semitic statements, and is a proud Farrakhan supporter.
If you’re not calling him out for this nastiness, you’re complicit in anti-Semitism.— Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) July 14, 2020
prevnext
Also, Nick Cannon is still a raging anti-semite. You could morph the definition of racism into whatever you want to fit your narrative, but he is still in the wrong.— ‘ (@thfcjames__) July 15, 2020
I applaud @ViacomCBS for cutting ties with @NickCannon for his anti Semitic, racist, and hateful remarks. They stood up to hate and that is something that most in the media will not do.— freedomaboveeverything (@freedomaboveev1) July 15, 2020
prevnext
@NickCannon used to really love you. But your anti Semitic remarks sickens me. I suggest you take a hard look at yourself!!— Nancy Kurtzman (@NancywiththeK) July 15, 2020
Nick Cannon got fired for anti-semitic comments. There are too many people on this trend who are okay with his comments or are not taking it seriously. We shouldn't allow for any bigotry. What's troubling is the anti-semitism. Why isn't this bothering anyone here?— Erin W. (@ecwhiteman) July 15, 2020
prevnext
The same hoteps defending Nick Cannon, revel in misogynoir, threaten trans lives and use homophobic rhetoric daily.— Randy OD 🇺🇬 (@Avalonsjewel) July 15, 2020
Aside from his anti-Semitic stance think about whether you would ever really wanna be on his team.
Being mad at someone for his anti-semitic beliefs isn't being a 'snowflake'. The murders of millions of Jews were justified by the same claims Nick Cannon made.— Dan Romano (@danromano0) July 14, 2020
I really don't understand how people still accept this shit
prevnext
This Nick Cannon story has been around for several days, so I was curious why it finally picked up speed. I just realized it's because people thought it was about white folks, not Jews. When Jews spoke out against the antisemitism of the podcast, none of y'all cared.— Becky Lang (@dreamyreverie_3) July 14, 2020
Nick Cannon is anti-Semitic. Why am I seeing folks defend him?— 𝓘𝓼𝓪𝓲𝓪𝓱 (@ZayCab) July 15, 2020
prevnext
These tweets supporting Nick Cannon are... nasty. The man was blatantly anti-Semitic. Do not turn around and make his rightful cancelling an issue of anti-blackness by comparing it to the lack of action taken against violent cops.— chile i’m tired (@jennamikayl) July 15, 2020
Idk I think it’s v dangerous that a lot of people are co-signing with Nick Cannon based off of the clip they saw of him ranting about white people and not the other stuff he said, which was parroting a bunch of common anti-Semitic talking points. Y’all look goofy defending him.— Captain Acab 🐋✨ (@alphabetmafia) July 15, 2020
prev
Wow. Nick Cannon. Some really vile, hateful, racist and anti-Semitic stuff. Again being “informed” at least in part by Farrakhan. As someone else said: “if you listen to David Duke and Louis Farrakhan talk about Jews, they sound the same.”— ((( narducci ))) (@_narducci_) July 15, 2020