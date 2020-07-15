Nick Cannon Ripped for Anti-Semitic Podcast Rant

Nick Cannon has come under fire for his recent anti-Semitic comments. The Masked Singer host propagated anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his YouTube series Cannon's Class.

Cannon's remarks resulted in him being fired by ViacomCBS on Tuesday. The company released a statement in which they shared that will be terminating their decades-long relationship with Cannon, and that they are committed to doing better when it comes to anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. "While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him," the company said in a statement.

The company added that they "are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. They also promised future announcements on their ongoing endeavor to root out problematic behavior. In the meantime, plenty of people took to Twitter to denounce Cannon and his podcast, as well as his apparent willingness to promote anti-Semitic rhetoric. Here's a look at some of the tweets leveled against Eminem's long-standing rival.