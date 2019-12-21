Nick Cannon’s Latest NSFW Eminem Diss Track Has Social Media in an Uproar

Nick Cannon’s latest diss track directed at Eminem, “Canceled: Invitation,” is stirring up social media. After the rapper released his latest dig at his rival on Thursday, his third diss track in under two weeks, it was met with an overwhelmingly negative response from those keeping up with the years-long feud between the two rappers.

In the NSFW track, Cannon takes several low-lying hits at Eminem, rapping alongside some old unused recordings of Eminem rapping lyrics such as “Blacks and whites, they sometimes mix/But black girls only want your money, ’cause they dumb chicks.”

At one point in the song, Cannon acknowledges that the recordings of Eminem are old, rapping, “I don’t give a damn if his a— was young/I can’t let that slide, that’s on my son.”

Given the low blows and the fact that this is Cannon’s third track to go unanswered by one of Eminem’s own, many felt it was time for Cannon to give it a break.

Dear Slim, I dissed you 3 times and you still ain’t callin. I left my cell, my pager & Mariahs phone at the bottom #NickCannon #eminem pic.twitter.com/yziaDy3DDm — Elias DeVil (@EliasxDeVil) December 19, 2019

“Nick Cannon keeps writing Eminem & Eminem keeps not responding. Nick Cannon is turning into Stan,” one person wrote, adding the hashtag “Nick Stannon.”

“[Nick Cannon] Heard your new diss track.. it was better, far more interesting but you must have never heard Yellow Brick Road by ‘Eminem,’” one person hit back at Cannon’s lyrics, referencing the song in which Eminem acknowledged the harm caused by his lyrics when he rapped, “But I’ve heard people say they heard the tape and it ain’t that bad/But it was: I singled out a whole race.”

Nick Cannon: *drops 3 diss tracks on Eminem with no response* Eminem: pic.twitter.com/I5HKQXRpy5 — LiL Oatmeal 🅙 (@joshdeog) December 20, 2019

“Someone please tell Nick Cannon to stop digging his own grave,” tweeted another. “[Eminem] will end his career.”

“Nick Cannon really dropped a 3rd Eminem diss track and ITS EVEN WORSE THAN THE FIRST TWO LMAO,” another wrote.

The Thursday track marked Cannon’s third since Eminem reignited their beef in a verse he rapped on Fat Joe’s Lord Above, name dropping both Cannon and Mariah Carey. Not long after that single was released, Cannon dropped the first diss track, “The Invitation,” which was soon followed by “Pray For Him.”

Unfortunately, none of the tracks have gone over well with those who have been following the feud, many finding humor in the fact that Eminem seems to be ignoring the tracks altogether, aside from a single tweet. Meanwhile, the videos have all overwhelmingly received more “thumbs down” than “thumbs up” on YouTube.