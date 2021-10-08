Nick Cannon Admits Kim Kardashian ‘Broke’ His Heart, Including Sex Tape Revelation

Father of seven Nick Cannon is attempting to be celibate until 2022, and apparently, that is making him nostalgic. In a new interview with the Drink Champs podcast, The Masked Singer host opened up about his past relationship with Kim Kardashian, saying that she “broke my heart.” The former couple dated in 2006, before Kardashian found reality television fame after dating Ray J and making a sex tape.

“People didn’t know, they were just like, ‘Who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad,” Cannon said. “And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me, in my mind. Because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out. But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public, it was Nick and then it was the tape.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cannon also explained that Kardashian knew Ray J before they dated. “We were kids, we were young,” Cannon admitted. “I was really into her, I was vibing…[She’s] an amazing person.” The podcast hosts asked for a bit more information, and Cannon decided to get vulnerable. “She broke my heart,” Cannon opined. “It was almost 20 years ago…We were kids, but obviously I knew Kim before Kanye [West].” Cannon also explained that he introduced Kardashian to West at a birthday party that she threw for him. “Long story short, we were getting pretty serious back then…It was getting serious…I was hanging out with the family,” he said.

Cannon recently made headlines due to the urging of his therapist to slow down the expansion of his family. “”My therapist said I should be celibate,” the recently told Entertainment Tonight. “Okay, give me a break bus. I’m [gonna] take a break from having kids.”

He says he’s always dreamed of having a large family. “I come from a big family, I have several siblings,” Cannon he said, adding, “[and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too.” He previously made it known that all of his children were planned, stating, “I don’t have any accidents.”

Cannon has seven children by four women. His first two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, are now 10-years-old and were birthed during his marriage to Mariah Carey. After they split, Cannon jumped right into his polyamorous lifestyle. He has two children, Powerful and Golden, with Brittany Bell. He recently became father to another set of twins, Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. The birth of the twins allegedly came just nine days after model Alyssa Scott, gave birth to their daughter Zen.