Nia Long Files for Full Custody of Son Amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka Failed to Provide Support

Nia Long has filed physical and legal custody of her 11-year son Kez Sunday Udoka after claiming that her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka "has failed" to provide support, according to Entertainment Tonight. Long filed the paperwork on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The documents stated that she does want Udoka to have "reasonable visitation to Respondent consistent with the child's best interest," despite asking for physical and legal custody. Udoka, who is now the head coach of the Houston Rockets, has not responded to the petition.

The filing comes near a year after Long ended her 13-year relationship with Udoka. At the time, Udoka was the head coach of the Boston Celtics, and it was revealed that he had an alleged fair with a female co-worker with the Celtics organization. Udoka, who led the Celtics to the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season, was suspended for the entire 202-23 season before he was let go by the team.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," he said. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment."

Long released a statement to PEOPLE about the incident. She said: "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Long began dating Udoka in 2009, and the former couple got engaged in 2015. They welcomed Kez on Nov. 7, 2011, and Long has a 22-year-old son, Massai, from a previous relationship. Earlier this year, Long spoke to Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show and teased a new relationship. "I have my eye on one person," she told Barrymore. "I'm not saying. I'm never telling." Barrymore then asked Long if she was single. "I'm so single," Long said.

Long, 52, has appeared in two movies this year, You People and Missing. Late last year, Long appeared in the Peacock miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters, which is a sequel series to The Best Man films.