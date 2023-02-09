Nia Long Teases Secret Romance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Nia Long isn't shedding too many tears over her breakup with former Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka. Things came to a head last Fall after it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a married staff member who reportedly was responsible for arranging the team and executive's travel. The alleged mistress even reportedly helped Long with her move from LA to Boston to live full-time with Udoka. The former couple share a 12-year-old son, and were together for 15 years, engaged for 7. Now, Long is single, but she recently revealed she's mingling!

While speaking to Drew Barrymore on the actress' daytime talk show about enjoyingher new single life and dating fears, Long revealed she's nervous about joining dating apps, but admitted that someone has captured her attention. But she won't reveal who. "I have my eye on one person," she told Barrymore. "I'm not saying. I'm never telling." When Barrymore asked Long if she's single, the You People star responded, "I'm so single."

In the previous days, Long shut down rumors that she's dating after former B2K frontrunner, The two held hands at the premiere of Long's Netflix movie on the red carpet. Popular blog The Shade Room reposted the video from Omarion and captioned it, "The smile on #Omarion's face says it all! 😩👀 #NiaLong." But Long quickly commented, "Everybody simmer down... I'm single AF." She also denied she's dating entertainment host, Terrence J.

Long has been open about the heartbreak she has experienced and her disappointment in the way the media reported on it without taking her son into consideration ."I think it's been incredibly difficult for me to manage all of that while working and trying to be a mom – I'm trying to find the humanity in all of it," Long told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.