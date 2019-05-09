News Channel Mistakes Harry Styles as Father of Royal Baby Archie

Forget Prince Harry — according to an erroneous Mexican news report, Harry Styles was named as the father of the royal baby with Meghan Markle.

Reporting on the news Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth earlier this week, the TV program Cuéntamelo Ya! said the little one’s parents were “Harry Styles and Meghan Markle.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After a screenshot of the blunder was shared on Twitter, it went viral shortly after.

Aww Harry Styles and Megan pic.twitter.com/384Z4LRK9s — ana (@harrymariposa) May 8, 2019

“Aww Harry Styles and Meghan,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the broadcast mistake.

The tweet has over 17,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, with plenty of people jumping for joy about the mix-up and sharing different reaction memes of Styles.

“Im having [your] baby its none of ur business,” one person tweeted in reference to lyrics from Styles’ song “Kiwi.”

“They really messed up,” another wrote alongside a GIF of Styles.

But Cuéntamelo Ya! isn’t alone in making an innocent mistake when it comes to the exciting baby news — even the Royal Family made a blunder in its eagerness to get the news out. Baby Archie’s page on the royal family’s website listed him as the firstborn child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — who happen to be Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“He is the first child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and is seventh in line to the throne,” the original copy read. The page has since been corrected to read the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which became Harry and Markle’s royal titles after their wedding in May 2018.

All erroneous reporting aside, baby Archie Harrison was born to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Monday, weighing in at 7 pounds and 3 ounces. The new parents debuted their bundle of joy on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

When asked what motherhood is like, Markle said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” she said, adding that Archie “has the sweetest temperament.”

Later on, Harry said that Archie’s “looks are changing every single day,” so it’s tough to tell who he resembles most. “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair as well, wonderful,” he quipped.