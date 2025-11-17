News Anchor Opens up After Being Fired for Appearing in Adam Sandler Movie

Alaina Pinto is opening up about why she was fired from her news anchor gig. After a few years with Whdh Channel 7 News Boston, she was let go for what he said was a mixup.

She shared the news in a series of posts on X in 2020, formerly known as Twitter. And she was disappointed, but now sees the silver lining.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween,” the thread began.

She continued, adding that it was not in line with her job’s contract. “In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved,” she added.

She concluded with optimism, saying, “Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright!”

Initially released in 2020, the movie is set on October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and follows a town’s eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen’s derision and meanest pranks, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer. The film is described as a comedy horror.

Now, Pinto is thriving as a content creator in New England. She recently opened up about her journey, revealing she turned down two other news anchor gigs in the immediate aftermath of her firing to rediscover herself and her passions. She worked part-time in a tanning salon, and lived off tips, a low paycheck, and her savings while using old content from traveling adventures she was unable to post and focus on due to her previous job.

Despite the ups and downs, she’s been a full time content creator since 2023. She says she loves the flexibility of her new life. “I don’t have to request vacation time 6 months in advance, I don’t have to wake up at 3am and I don’t have to straighten my hair and cake on makeup every day for the news. I do feel like I work 10X more now but it’s SO MUCH MORE FUN and it’s for ME and not for another man’s business,” she wrote.