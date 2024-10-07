Lawyer Claims More Celebrity Lawsuits on the Way in Wake of Diddy Allegations

As the cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs heat up, attorney Tony Buzbee claims that many more celebrities will have their day in court soon as well. Combs is facing over 120 lawsuits for alleged sexual abuse – most of them overseen by Buzbee and his team – not to mention the criminal indictment that currently has him behind bars. On Monday, Buzbee told TMZ that several other celebrities will be sued in cases related to Combs' alleged crimes.

Combs was arrested by federal agents on charges of human trafficking and racketeering, and many of the civil suits against him mention sex trafficking, coercion and solicitation as well. An operation of that size would have to include many other people, and Buzbee said that some of Combs' famous friends are on the hook as well. He said that his law firm has plans to file lawsuits against some very high-profile celebrities in the coming weeks as it continues to work with many alleged victims of Combs' organization.

Buzbee said that most people have likely heard of the celebrities that he has been building a case against. He added that his law firm has sent out demand letters to many of them, giving them a chance to settle out of court and avoid the embarrassment of a public lawsuit. Buzbee said he intends to go after everyone including co-conspirators, accomplices and even knowing bystanders.

That opens up the list of potential lawsuits quite a bit considering the guest lists at Combs' infamous parties over the years.

Buzbee and his team are working with 120 alleged victims of Combs, including 25 minors and a mix of both men and women. He said that the first round of lawsuits for this group will be filed this week in New York, but the related celebrity suits won't come for a few more weeks. Combs is also facing a handful of unaffiliated lawsuits from other people, all on top of the federal indictment. He has continued to claim his innocence throughout this process.