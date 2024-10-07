Diddy Accuser Speaks out About His Parties and A-List Guest List

One alleged victim of Sean Combs – a.k.a. Diddy – just spoke out publicly about her experience for the first time. Adria Sheri English previously accused Combs of sexual coercion while she was working for him at his infamous "freak-off" parties. In a new interview with The Daily Mail, she detailed her time at those parties including some of the other public figures she saw there.

English, now 46, was hired as a go-go dancer for Combs' parties back in 2004. She said that she was forced to have sex with guests as part of her job there, describing it as being "pimped out." She filed a civil lawsuit and a criminal complaint against Combs earlier this year, while many other lawsuits and allegations were piling up. However, English was dropped by her attorney last week when he filed court documents saying that her "destructive and undermining actions" had "seriously impaired Attorney's ability to represent her."

English is now sharing the shocking details with the press. She claims that she was trafficked to guests at Combs' "white parties" over a five-year period, both in the Hamptons and in Miami, Florida. She said that the forced sexual encounters typically took place in separate rooms away from the parties themselves but at the same time. She noted that most high-profile guests — such as Donald Trump, Reverend Al Sharpton, Diana Ross, Ja Rule and Busta Rhymes — mingled in main areas and were not in the rooms where the alleged forced sex acts took place.

English recalled being contacted by one of Combs' "handlers" and offered the job as an entertainer at his parties. She said: "I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names. I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual." She said that even at her first event, everything seemed "legitimate" and straightforward, with no "requirements for physical sexual contact."

English said things took a turn when Combs learned that she had previously worked in the adult film industry. She said he immediately began demanding that she have sex with his guests. She said that she did have forced sexual encounters with some prominent celebrities but declined to reveal their names. English said there were several important details she needed to withhold for the sake of her ongoing legal case against Combs.

English said that Combs lured her into his employ with promises of career advancement, but those never materialized. After she confronted him about these broken promises, she believes he "blackballed" her in the entertainment industry.

English mentioned many of the celebrities she saw at Combs' parties over the years but noted that it was quite possible that many of them didn't know about the trafficking, drugs or other illegal activities taking place there. She promised more details to come in her actual legal case.