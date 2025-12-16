‘New Girl’ Star Zooey Deschanel Reacts to On-Screen Dad Rob Reiner’s Death

Actress and musician Zooey Deschanel is publicly mourning her former co-star Rob Reiner.

Yesterday, acclaimed actor-director Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found dead in their Los Angeles estate. Their son Nick was arrested in connection with their murder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As fans of Deschanel’s hit FOX series New Girl know, Reiner played her father on the beloved sitcom from 2012 to 2018. She posted a tribute to him on her Instagram page with several photos of the two attached.

“My heart is broken. Rob Reiner was the absolute warmest, funniest, most generous of spirits,” she wrote. “A truly good human being. An incredible artist and such a playful and fun collaborator. I cherish the time we spent working together and the many films he made that have shaped who I am.”

She also said that Reiner and Singer “were always so kind and it brought me so much joy any time I was lucky enough to see them.”

“I’m absolutely devastated,” she wrote. “Sending so much love to their family and friends.”

In addition to his many acting roles, Reiner was responsible for directing several classic films, like The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand by Me, This Is Spinal Tap, and A Few Good Men.

New Girl star Lamorne Morris (known for playing Winston Bishop on the show) also posted a tribute to the fallen legend alongside a picture of him, Reiner, and Max Greenfield, who played Schmidt on the series.

“The news about Rob and his wife Michele’s passing is truly heartbreaking,” he wrote. “What a blessing to have been around him. Truly a wonderful man. Give someone a hug today, life is too precious. Rest in Paradise ya meathead!”