Netflix Star Reveals She Has Relapsed After Years of Sobriety

Natasha Lyonne is opening up about relapsing after years of sobriety.

The Orange Is the New Black alum, 46, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to share the update on her sober journey, writing, “Took my relapse public more to come.”

The Poker Face actress soon followed up with another post about her experience, writing that “recovery is a lifelong process.”

“Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet,” she continued, adding that she was “gonna do it for baby Bambo,” in reference to her upcoming film Bambo, which is about a boxing promoter trying to balance his career with being a father.

Lyonne continued, “Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you. No matter how far down the scales we have gone, we will see how our experience may help another. Keep going, kiddos. Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love. Rest is all noise & baloney.”

The Russian Doll actress, who previously sought help in rehab in 2006, has been open about her struggles with addiction in the early 2000s.

Lyonne told The Guardian in 2017 that she had “no problem” speaking about her journey with addiction, explaining, “I’m such an open book that I have no problem talking about it and speaking freely, but I’ve sort of said my piece on the subject.”

“The truth is, at the back of that addiction are feelings that so many of us have, that don’t go away,” she continued, adding, “Isn’t everyone entitled to a moment of existential breakdown in a lifetime? Adulthood is making peace with being kind to oneself when a response to life that’s so much more organic and immediate would be to self-destruct.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.