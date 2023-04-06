Natasha Lyonne Reveals Major Life Change

Natasha Lyonne is putting her health first with her latest life change. As she shared during an interview with Variety, she recently quit smoking. Lyonne, who is known for portraying characters onscreen who smoke, chronicled her experience quitting while promoting her latest projects.

Lyonne said that she's been "putting off" quitting smoking "for so long." She said, as she pointed out that she's taking Nicorette to curb her cravings, "I'm naturally wired for self-destructive crutches. I f—ing love a vice." Despite quitting, the Russian Doll star noted that she still experiences "immense" side effects as a result of nicotine withdrawal. However, at the moment, she finds that the overall health benefits outweigh these side effects.

She went on to explain that quitting smoking "might be a symptom of being in a pretty decent place," adding, "In a way, I want to meet that artistically and emotionally. I want to return the favor and say, 'OK, maybe I'll sign up for life for a little bit longer.'" Lyonne explained that this life change comes as she enters a new phase in her life. The Orange Is The New Black alum even told Variety that she's not sure how long this smoking hiatus will last, but it has been helpful as she heads into this next chapter.

"I'm taking this time to get very quiet. I'm dying to direct a feature, so I've been taking a lot of time to read books and see what's worth adapting. I'm also working on my own scripts and rewriting scripts I've already written," she said. "I don't know what smoking is going to look like once I'm back interfacing on set with all the elements." Alas, in true Lyonne fashion, she ended her conversation with Variety with a joke about her smoking habit.

At the end of the interview, the Variety journalist who interviewed Lyonne at her New York City apartment dropped a glass on the floor, which promptly shattered. Lyonne assured the writer that it was alright and that she would just have someone professionally clean up. But, when they went to leave, she quipped, "This is going to be the thing that makes me pick up a cigarette."