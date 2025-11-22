HBO Could Pick up Canceled Peacock Series

One Peacock show might find a new life on HBO.

The premium television network is reportedly thinking about picking up Poker Face for Season 3.

It was recently announced that Peacock will not be renewing the Rian Johnson crime dramedy for Season 3. However, Johnson, lead Natasha Lyonne, and Johnson’s T-Street Productions were said to be shopping the series around to other potential homes. Additionally, while Lyonne would be staying on as executive producer, she will not be returning as sleuth Charlie Cale. Instead, Peter Dinklage is being eyed for the role.

Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

Even though it’s still too early to predict if the show will be getting another life, HBO is seemingly interested, as Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO, told The Hollywood Reporter during HBO Max’s programming presentation on Thursday, “We heard the original take, and when I heard that Peacock wasn’t moving forward, we were curious. So we’ve had conversations, but I don’t know which way it’ll go. But I think Rian is a fantastic filmmaker, and I love the idea of Peter Dinklage, but I have nothing to report on that.”

Poker Face premiered in 2023 and centers on a woman with the ability to detect when people are lying who solves murders across the U.S. Along with Lyonne, Season 2’s recurring cast included Simon Helberg, Rhea Perlman, Steve Buscemi, and Patti Harrison. It’s unknown who would be joining Dinklage if Poker Face gets a third season, especially since it’s still unknown if HBO or another platform will pick it up. But with conversations continuing, it might not be much longer.

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“We’ve been germinating this next move together since writing the Season 2 finale,” Johnson and Lyonne said in a statement. “We love our Poker Face, and this is the perfect way to keep it rolling. Give us a beat, and we may just see Charlie Cale again down that open highway.”

The fact that HBO is interested is good news, especially since Dinklage is attached, and he starred on Game of Thrones, so there’s already that fun connection. It’s hard to tell when an announcement will be made about Poker Face’s future, so fans will just have to wait for now. In the meantime, both seasons are streaming on Peacock.