Netflix Reality Star Uses Homophobic Slur on Podcast

Harry Jowsey, who previously starred in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, is catching backlash for using a homophobic slur during the latest episode of his Tap In podcast. While discussing his recent conversation with James Charles, Jowsey claims the makeup artist came onto him unwantingly.

“James Charles is trying to f–– me … the makeup artist. You don’t know who he is? Just some f––t,” Jowsey said, as reported by TMZ. The episode has since been taken down and a new, shorter version of the show was reuploaded. The conversation was reportedly never meant to make the final cut of the episode. Originally 40 minutes long, the episode was condensed to just 27 minutes, cutting out other segments as well as the aside conversation with a member of his team regarding Charles. Jowsey has issued an apology for using the word.

“I’m deeply embarrassed that I used such an offensive term so casually in conversation. I spoke with James already privately and I look forward to using this as a learning experience and not forgetting the weight that my words carry. I also want to sincerely apologize to the entire LGBTQ+ community who I wholeheartedly support,” he said.

The move comes as a surprise for many in his fanbase since Jowsey has famously supported the trans community. He’s made videos in the past sharing his hookup situation with Nikita Dragon and further saying “Trans women are women” on camera. Charles and Jowsey have yet to be publicly linked to each other as friends, online or in person.

Jowsey was featured in Dragon’s music video for her single “D––k.” “For me, it’s just like hooking up with another girl because I honestly see trans women as women,” he said. “I don’t see it as a big deal.” Jowsey continued: “I feel like I’m very blessed with my friends and my family, that everyone’s open minded and just loves people for who they are instead of freaking out,” Harry said. “I don’t see it as a big deal. I told my friend’s the next day, like, ‘Yeah, s–– was crazy.’” Jowsey revealed it’s more than just Dragon’s body that he’s attracted to. “I’m hugely attracted to people’s energy, it doesn’t really matter who they are,” he said. “So with Nikita like, if you guys know her, you meet her, especially offline, she’s very powerful, she’s very driven, she’s very attractive, and very successful in many senses. So, I don’t know like, I’ve always been attracted to her.”