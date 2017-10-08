Nelly Arrested for Sexual Assault

Hip-hop artist Nelly has been arrested for the alleged rape of a woman.

The “Hot in Herre” rapper was arrested on Saturday morning around 7 a.m., according to TMZ. The woman has claimed that Nelly (real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) raped her on his tour bus in Washington around 3:45 a.m.

He is believed to still be in custody as of press time.

The alleged incident occurred during the rapper’s tour alongside country act Florida Georgia Line. The acts just performed at the White River Amphitheatre near Seattle, Washington. It is believed the incident happened surrounding that show.

Both acts were set to play on Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington, and they had dates booked through Oct. 21.

Neither Nelly nor Florida Georgia Line has addressed the allegations or how they will affect their current tour plans.

Nelly previous had criminal troubles in April 2015. He was arrested felony possession of drugs, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in Putnam County, Tennessee.