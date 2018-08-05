‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Returns to Set Following Demi Lovato Hospital Visits

Wilmer Valderrama is back at work on the set of NCIS after spending much of his time by ex-girlfriend Demi Lovato‘s side after her apparent overdose.

The actor, who plays the role of Special Agent Nicholas Torres on the CBS crime procedural, checked back in for duty Friday on the Los Angeles set of the show.

Valderrama has been among the close group of loved ones who have consistently been around Lovato ever since she was hospitalized Tuesday, July 24, after she was found unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home.

The actor was spotted visiting at least three times as the “Confident” singer recovers from the overdose, with sources close to him say the news of the overdose left him “shattered.”

The couple dated for six years and called it quits in June 2016, the two have remained close friends despite their split.

“Even after they broke up, they continued to be very good friends,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They have mutual admiration for each other and he has and will always believe in her. He’s watched her fall and has seen her rise.”

“[Wilmer] was aware she was going through a bumpy patch because she was forthright with him when she relapsed,” the source added. “But he did not anticipate this.”

Another source told the outlet that the actor is concerned about her health following the incident.

“Wilmer is completely devastated and he still loves Demi and it was just a matter of scheduling and time that they needed to make a romantic relationship work,” a source said. “She’s been honest with him about her relapse, as she has with her family, friends, fans and the entire public, especially with her new song, but he didn’t think it was this severe and she would be struggling so much and have a situation that had these repercussions.”

Over ten days after being admitted, reports say Lovato is ready to head to rehab as soon as she is discharged from the hospital.

“Demi’s turned the corner and is doing much better,” a source told E! News. “She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”

The source added, “She is scared and grateful to be alive.”

She apparently hopes to prove herself to the outside world and show her fans she can fight her addiction and show her strength.

“She wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover,” a second source told the outlet. “Demi knows she needs help,” the insider adds. “Her family has told her that this is the time to be a good example to her fans.”

Lovato has not made a personal statement about the incident so far.