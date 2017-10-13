‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Says She Was Sexually Assaulted in High School

NCIS star Pauley Perrette tweeted a message Friday morning that she was raped in high school. She claims she lost her virginity to a high school football player who raped her when she was 15 years old.

I never met THAT Harvey Weinstein But I sure do know him. In different shapes, sizes and names… pic.twitter.com/nXqkxUOLSz — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 13, 2017

Perrette said she never knew Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer who has been accused of sexual harassment by dozens of women, but she had her own experience with sexual assault.

“I lost my virginity in a rape when I was 15. By a football player, that’s the ‘power guy’ in high school,” the actress wrote. “And you know what I SAID? What I DID…? nothing. I was so scared. So confused. So broken.”

Perrette went on to write that sexual assault is not only common in the entertainment industry, but in schools, offices and households.

“My rape led me into a series of abusive relationships, terrible self worth and self blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a world environment, Until I finally said ENOUGH… and took no more words from anyone, including myself, that being complacent was ‘good behavior,’” Perrette wrote.

Although she considers herself a “good girl,” Perrette wrote that she will no longer accept abuse.

“I’ll put you in your rightful place and deal with the consequences later,” she added. “DO NOT MESS WITH ME.”

“These predators must be stopped and we must start respecting each other’s humanity and dismissing the illusion of power that makes abusers think they are untouchable,” she concluded.

Perrette came forward with her own story of sexual assault a week after the New York Times‘ bombshell report on Weinstein. Since that report, dozens of other women in the film and television industry have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual harassment and assault.

The 48-year-old actress is best known for playing Abby Sciuto on CBS’ NCIS. She will be leaving the series after 15 seasons.