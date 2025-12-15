‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Actress Rachael Carpani Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 45

Australian actress Rachael Carpani, who appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles and McLeod’s Daughters, has died at 45.

Carpani’s family announced her death on Instagram, writing that she passed away “unexpectedly” on Dec. 7 after a “long battle with chronic illness.”

“It is with great sadness that Tony and Gael Carpani announce that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December,” the family’s statement read.

“The funeral will be a private event, to be held on Friday 19th December with close family and friends,” Carpani’s family continued, concluding, “The family requests privacy at this very difficult time and will be making no further statements.”

Carpani, who appeared as Amy in the 2009 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles titled “Keepin’ It Real,” is best known for her role as Jodi Fountain in the Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters, on which she starred from 2001 to 2009.

Her other credits include Channel 7’s Home and Away, as well as A&E network’s The Glades, Lifetime’s Against the Wall, Ben Affleck’s 2020 basketball film The Way Back and the 2009 Liam Hemsworth film Triangle.

Fans of Carpani’s flocked to her pinned Instagram post to share their condolences. “Beautiful young woman, great actress, sad that she left this world, rest in peace,” one person wrote, as another added, “The news shocked me. You were my favorite at McLeod.”

“Rest in Peace,” another Instagram user commented. “I’m so shocked,” as a different fan offered their “deepest condolences to her family.”