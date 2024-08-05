'NCIS' Legend Dead at 82: Mark Harmon Mourns Death of George Schenck

Mark Harmon is remembering the "professionalism and tenacity" of former NCIS showrunner George Schenck after his death at 82 years old on Aug. 3.

Schenck, who passed away peacefully at his home in Brentwood, Calif., was a part of NCIS from the start. He and longtime writing partner Frank Cardea joined the CBS show early in Season 1 as consulting producers, rising to the role of executive producers in Season 9 before being named co-showrunners in Season 14 after the unexpected death of former showrunner Gary Glasberg. Schenck retired in 2018 from the series.

(Photo: (L-R) Actors Brian Dietzen, Emily Wickersham and Mark Harmon, executive producer Mark Schilz, actor Sean Murray and executive producers George Schenck and Gary Glasberg attend the cake cutting celebration for "NCIS" 300th episode on February 9, 2016 in Valencia, California. - Michael Tullberg / Getty Images)

Harmon, who starred in Seasons 1 through 19 as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and still acts as an executive producer on the series, told Deadline in a statement after Schenck's passing, "So sorry to hear the news on George. The professionalism and tenacity of George and Frank changed the face of the show. I'm so appreciative of the team and teamwork they both represented."

Harmon continues to carry on the NCIS legacy as narrator and executive producer on the upcoming spin-off NCIS: Origins as well. Ahead of the Oct. 14 premiere of the new series, which stars Austin Stowell as a young Gibbs, Harmon said he was "pleased" to continue on with the NCIS franchise after taking a step back from his character in 2021.

(Photo: The cast of 'NCIS; Origins' - Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

"I'm just pleased to be part of it," said Harmon last month at the show's TCA panel. "And I'm a distant part of it really because I'm not there to make any big moves or anything. I'm just there to support. And how can I help? And if you need my help, great. And if not, that's okay too. And so far, they're all doing just fine."

The actor's son, Sean Harmon, will also serve as an executive producer on the show, having previously appeared on NCIS as a younger version of his father's character. It was his idea that sparked the upcoming spin-off. His father said of their creative collaboration at the TCAs, "I don't know what to say other than I'm pleased to be part of this team. And I'm fine with the step back to let this cast do their work. We spent a lot of time in rooms, finding this group that sits in front of you."