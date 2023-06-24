'NCIS': How Katrina Law Is Spending Her Time Between Seasons
NCIS star Katrina Law is living it up while on hiatus between seasons of the long-running CBS series. The actress, who has portrayed NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight since the end of Season 18, has been keeping busy since filming ended on Season 20 and posting her summer fun on Instagram.
The Arrow alum has been having fun on hiatus, especially knowing that NCIS is coming back for Season 21. Between joining the picket lines for the WGA writers' strike and keeping New York City on its toes, Katrina Law seems to be keeping occupied while on break for who knows how long. Take a look below to see what she's been up to.
Standing in Solidarity
Just about a week into the writers' strike, Katrina Law and some of her NCIS co-stars, including Brian Dietzen and Dionna Reasonover, as well as some of the writers, took to the picket lines to protest. She also hung out with writers of other shows she's been on, including Spartacus and The Oath.
Supporting the Writers
The actress once again took to the picket lines to support the writers just a few weeks into the writers' strike. Walking with WGA East, she held up a sign and it seems she also took home a shirt, as she's among the many celebrities helping with the cause.
New York Picnic
Dressed like a walking picnic basket, Katrina Law walked the city for a "springtime picnic," as she says. Though no matter how she dresses, she is always killing it, and this outfit is no exception.
Swinging for Pizza
Law seems to be staying in New York for hiatus and making sure to reacquaint herself with all that the city has to offer. Die-hard Marvel fans will instantly recognize Joe's Pizza from Sam Raimi's beloved Spider-Man trilogy but don't expect Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker to be your pizza delivery boy.
Magazine Ready
Perhaps the perfect photoshoot for the summer, Katrina Law's photoshoot for Cliché Magazine was enough to make anyone wish they were at the beach. Hopefully, she was able to keep some of the clothes from the shoot because those would be perfect outfits for the summer season.
Keeping Color in the World
Just in time for Pride Month, Katrina Law was definitely having a "Berrylicious" summer. With her colorful dress, adorable dog, and beautiful flowers, June was already starting to shape up like it was going to be a good month.