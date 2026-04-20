WWE Star Reveals Baby Bump at WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 had an extra special surprise in store for WWE fans!

Bianca Belair made her return to WWE for the first time in a year on Sunday, announcing in front of a crowd of more than 50,000 people that she was pregnant with her first child.

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“The EST is having a baby!” said Belair, who showed off her growing baby bump in a blue dress featuring a coat of roses and a cutout over her stomach.

Belair, 37, is married to fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford, with whom she co-starred in the WWE reality series Love and WWE.

WrestleMania 42 host John Cena joked that the WrestleMania attendance would have to be updated to include “the youngest WWE Superstar in history,” as the crowd cheered for Belair’s big news.

“It wouldn’t be WrestleMania without a few surprises now, right?” the expectant mother joked, later fighting back happy tears as she took in the fans’ celebration of her news.

“Thank you so much for allowing our family to share this moment with yours,” Cena said.

Belair later shared photos from a maternity shoot with her husband on Instagram, posing in her blue pregnancy reveal outfit as Ford kissed her stomach in one shot. “This means the world to me,” Belair captioned the post.

Belair hasn’t been seen in the WWE ring since WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, with a finger injury preventing her from competing. With her pregnancy, it seems like Belair won’t be returning to the ring anytime soon.

Belair’s WWE family was quick to congratulate her on the good news, with Liv Morgan commenting, “I’m gonna be an auntie,” and Charlotte Flair adding, “Bianca… my heart is so happy for you… congratulations my queen…”

Brie Garcia also chimed in, writing in the comment section, “Girrrrllllll! Congratulations!!! You look incredible!!!” as Zelina Vega added, “The most stunning woman alive 😍 congratulations MUTHAAAA!! Ilysm”

“I am so happy for you and Tez!!!!!!!! You’re going to be the best parents!” added Nattie, as Kelani Jordan wrote, “OMG OMG CONGRATULATIONS!”