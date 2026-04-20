Fleetwood Mac Drummer Mick Fleetwood Ties the Knot for His 5th Marriage

More than a decade after he and his third wife called it quits, Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood married Elizabeth Jordan.

The music icon took to Instagram to share the exciting news. “The south Pacific does its magic!!!” he wrote in the post’s caption. “A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth… creating moments to be remembered!!! Sun health and happiness.”

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He also shared photos from the duo’s trip, including one showing Jordan appearing to wear a white wedding dress as she and the famous drummer kiss.

Fleetwood and Jordan first started dating six years ago and got engaged in 2025.

“Mick Fleetwood just texted and said he is marrying his girlfriend of five years, Elizabeth,” the drummer’s friend and fellow musician Mike Lawson wrote on March 18, 2025. “How cool, finding love and making that commitment is beautiful. Congrats!”

Fleetwood was married to Jenny Boyd from 1970 to 1976, and again from 1977 to 1978. He married Sara Recor from 1988 to 1995, then Lynn Frankel from 1995 to 2015. He has two daughters with Boyd and twin daughters with Frankel.

Jordan currently serves as co-director of Fleetwood’s youth music charity, The Mick Fleetwood Foundation. Details about how Fleetwood and Jordan met are not publicly known.