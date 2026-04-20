Eminem Just Became a Grandpa for the Second Time

A little over a year after welcoming his first grandchild, Eminem is now the grandfather of two!

In a post on Instagram, the famous rapper’s daughter, Alaina Scott, announced that she and her husband, Matt Moeller, had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Scottie Marie.

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“My heart outside my body,” Scott wrote in the post. “She’s everything and more. Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26. Welcome to the world my sweet darling.”

Scott further shared that Scottie was born on April 14. She stated that she named the baby girl after her “Scott sisters.”

“The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning,” Scott continued. “May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties.”

Scott went on to share her appreciation for Moeller. “To my husband, I can’t believe she’s ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly.”

Eminem’s daughter previously announced that she and Moeller were expecting Scottie last fall.

“For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way,” Scott wrote at the time. “There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear. I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we’ve wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing.”

Eminem’s other daughter, Hailie Jade, who welcomed her first child last year, celebrated the exciting news. “Sooo happy for you guys,” she wrote in the post’s comment section. “Can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin.”

Eminem legally adopted Scott in the early 2000s due to her mother, then-wife Kim Scott’s sister, having been struggling with a drug addiction.