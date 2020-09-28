Pauley Perrette Fans Send Well Wishes After She Says She's 'Devastated' by Family Member's Sudden Death
Pauley Perrette fans are sending well wishes to the former NCIS star after she opened up about the sudden death of a close family member. In a pair of tweets, Perrette revealed that her aunt passed away recently. The actress then went on to share fond memories that she had.
"My Aunt Vicki (moms little sister) died suddenly. I’m devastated. She was a GREAT MOTHER to us after mom died. She’s one of my favorite people. So funny & smart. She said it was ok to stay single, be yourself, not have kids & retire at 51 like she did, when no one supported that," she wrote. Perrette then added, "And she never ever judged me for anything... my depression/anxiety disorder and all the rest of my crap. She was just like... 'I love you Little Pauley Girl' that’s what she called me. Never judged me, ever."
Scroll down to see some of the heartfelt messages Perrette's fans are tweeting back to her.
Sending you peace, love and healing during this time...I hope the goddesses and Angels send their protection of comfort and understanding 🌈🤗🌺💞 pic.twitter.com/x0GB4hA3h1— LadyAquarian🏳️🌈 (@RhondaYocum4) September 21, 2020
I'm very sorry for the loss of such a special person Pauley 😢 I lost my Aunt Flo just 2 years ago....I called her my fairy godmother, because she WAS. My mom's middle sister. My heart is still in tatters. Prayers for you & your family, sweetie. 🙏💔😢— Karen Landry (COOKSEY) (@KarenCooksey2) September 21, 2020
