‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Posts Heartbreaking Note About Her ‘Deceased Parent’

Pauley Perrette is reflecting on the devastating loss of her mother, Donna Bell. During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, the NCIS alum took to Twitter to ask her more than 740,000 followers how often their late relatives visit them in their sleep, revealing that her own mother has appeared frequently in her dreams as of late.

If you have a deceased parent, how often do they visit you in your dreams? Mom has been here SO MUCH lately. I love it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) August 28, 2019

Many of Perrette’s fans were quick to recount their own experiences, opening up about a few of the dreams they’ve experienced that have included loved ones lost.

“My mom visits me a lot but it’s always bitter sweet because I can never get close enough to touch her. But I always awake with a smile on my face,” one person wrote.

“For the first few weeks after her death it was daily. Now, not as much,” another offered. “However, every few days I get a feeling of her presence. Like she’s letting me know she’s always with me.”

“Lost my dad 3 years ago never see him in my dreams but we often get single white feathers drop into my mums garden and a regular robin comes and visits the garden! Since he passed a few things have also happened in mum’s house that we can’t explain,” a third replied.

“Both my parents and pretty often. It’s always hard to wake up and realize again that they’re gone,” added another. “But I love that they are real again in my dreams. I can feel the hugs.”

“I’m glad your mom has been dropping by more lately!” a fifth person wrote. “I hope that continues and that your dreams are filled with nonstop joy, laughter and happiness!”

The 50-year-old actress’ mother passed away in 2002 following a battle with breast cancer, and in the years since, she has never been far from Perrette’s mind. Along with co-owning a bakery in New York City named Donna Bell’s Bake Shop, the former Abby Sciuto-actress oftentimes pay homage to Bell on social media, and continues to mark Mother’s Day. In May of this year, she posted an emotional message to mark the occasion for both herself and others who have lost a mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there!” the actress wrote. And for all who are missing their moms today, I’m with you.”

Perrette, who exited NCIS after 15 seasons and more than 350 episodes, can next be seen on the CBS comedy Broke, on which she stars opposite Jane the Virgin alum Jaime Camil as Jackie, a suburban single mother trying to give her son Sammy (Antonio Corbo) a better life.

Broke is expected to premiere in 2020 on CBS.