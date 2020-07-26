Naya Rivera's Sister Nickayla Breaks Silence Over 'Glee' Star's Death With Heartbreaking Post

✖

Nearly three weeks after Naya Rivera's tragic drowning incident, her sister, Nickayla Rivera, has paid tribute to her late sibling. On Instagram, Nickayla penned a moving post in honor of her sister, describing just how unbreakable their bond was. Rivera was declared dead after her body was found in Lake Piru, days after she went missing on July 8 following a boating trip with her 4-year-old son Josey (he has since been safely reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey).

"There are no words to describe my love for you," Nickayla's post began. Her message came alongside a sweet throwback photo of herself and her elder sister. "Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself." She went on to write that she still can't quite imagine her life without Rivera in it and noted that her world has, understandably, been shaken by her sister's death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICKAYLA RIVERA (@nickaylarivera) on Jul 25, 2020 at 3:14pm PDT

"I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can't imagine it," she continued. "My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I'll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣" Nickayala ended her post on a heartbreaking note, as she wrote, "⁣My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."

In addition to Nickayla, many others who knew Rivera best have posted tributes to her on social media in the weeks since she tragically passed away. Not only have many members of the Glee cast and crew honored their late friend, but Rivera's ex-husband and the father of her son, Dorsey, wrote a tribute to her on Saturday. In his message, he noted that Josey will never forget his mother and that he and his young son will forever love and miss Rivera.