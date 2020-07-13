Naya Rivera: Sheriff's Office Deters Independent Searchers Due to High Temperatures and Rough Terrain

As the search for Glee actress Naya Rivera continues, on Sunday the Ventura Country Sheriff's Office issued a statement deterring independent searchers. In a Twitter post, the department wrote, "For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90's. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you."

Rivera, 33, was reported missing on Wednesday after she rented a boat at Lake Piru and took it out with her 4-year-old son Josey. She never returned, but her son was eventually found alive and well inside the boat. Authorities have been searching for her since. In another tweet on Sunday, the Ventura Country Sheriff's Office issued an update to their search area.

"In today's search for Naya Rivera, cabins and outbuildings in the surrounding area will be checked once again, as well as the shoreline," the department stated. "This has been part of the ongoing search effort since her disappearance on Wednesday afternoon. Boat crews continue to scan the lake." They have, however, been heavily criticized by citizens who feel that more could be done.

I get your point but maybe drop the attitude. People feel helpless and powerless. She isn’t just “another rescue case” to us. She’s so very important. There just doesn’t seem like there’s any urgency. People feel frustrated. Remember your dealing with real people with emotions. — #FindNaya (@Nicola__Pope) July 12, 2020

Rivera's former Glee co-stars have been on social media expressing their concern about her disappearance, as well as their hopes that she is found alive. "I have spoken to Sheriff Eric Buschow and rest assured they are using every single one of their resources to locate our Naya," Heather Morris wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "I have full confidence that they’re doing everything they can, and probably more. We will hold off on the citizen search and rescue until we get the go."

Amber Riley issued a heated response to those who she feels need to "show some respect," tweeting, "All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now."