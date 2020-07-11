Naya Rivera's Mom and Brother Visit Lake Where She Disappeared in Heartwrenching Image

The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru in California continues, with first responders attempting to recover her body as hope fades for a miracle discovery. Helping with the search is the Glee star's mother and brother, adding an emotional layer to the moment.

In a devastating photo from the scene, Rivera's mother Yolanda can be seen on her knees on the dock where the boat carrying the Glee star and her son departed. Brother Mychal is standing by her side as they both look out over the water. The snapshot comes as investigators say it could be close to a week to find Rivera's body and it is possible it isn't recovered at all.

The search continues for Naya Rivera. @VENTURASHERIFF told press that this man and woman are Naya’s mother and brother. Her mother is kneeling on the dock with her arms outstretched towards the water. pic.twitter.com/5q6eGrWojR — Anastasia (@AnastasiaElyseW) July 11, 2020

Authorities shared a video of the underwater conditions, showing the difficult situation they are dealing with as they try to give family, fans and onlookers closure. The actress went missing on Wednesday and her son was discovered on a boat they rented.

"We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now, so we're still going to be continuing this effort," Eric Buschow, Ventura County Sheriff spokesman said. "The visibility in the water is one to two feet."

Rivera's son Josey was found sleeping on the boat after someone made their way out to check on the pair after the boat didn't return. According to reports, Josey was found alone sleeping on the boat and said that he was swimming with his mother before her disappearance. After he returned to the boat, he noted that she did not resurface. The child's statement was the only lead given to investigators amid speculation about Rivera's whereabouts and foul play reports.

Police have ruled out suicide or any sort of attack, indicating that they believe the actress may have hit her head on some debris and didn't resurface. Aiding in the search, police are using an ROV sonar system to probe the lake's depths.

"They get a really detailed image and they can go down and focus on specific things rather than putting divers in the water where they're literally feeling around because they can't see," investigators said, according to The Sun.

The four-year-old is now safe with family, including father Ryan Dorsey, who Rivera divorced in 2018. Rivera was 33 years old at the time of her disappearance.