Naya Rivera's Disappearance Sparks Conspiracy Theories Online as Search Turns to Recovery

By Allison Schonter

The disappearance of Naya Rivera has led to a number of theories to arise across social media. The 33-year-old actress, who notably starred as Santana Lopez on Glee, was reported missing Wednesday after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru. She has not been seen since that afternoon, when CCTV footage captured the moment she and her son departed from the dock.

According to her son Josey, who was found by another boater asleep aboard the drifting boat, his mother did not return to the watercraft after they went swimming. An adult life vest was discovered still onboard, leaving authorities to believe that Rivera may have entered the water without the flotation device. Previous reports from other incidents on the lake have said Lake Piru can experience strong currents, there are sudden drop offs, and the lakebed is scattered with various debris, including trees and plants.

Although authorities believe that Rivera may be the victim of drowning, with the search operation switching from one of rescue to recovery, some people are proposing different scenarios. As the search continues and new information continues to be revealed, conspiracy theorists have taken to social media, some believing that her disappearance is suspicious and that she could have been kidnapped. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Others Have a Different Viewpoint

Despite the theories now appearing, not everyone is as quick to buy into them. Many believe that Rivera's disappearance could be an accident and that nothing at this stage in the investigation points to a suspicious disappearance. Many have said that the fact Rivera took her son on a boat is not unusual, as many people have done the same, and others have said that the fact an adult life vest was still aboard is also not out of the ordinary, as many people who know how to swim do not wear floatation devices.

What do Authorities Say?

Despite online sleuths, authorities are under the impression that foul play is not involved in Rivera's disappearance. Speaking during a press conference Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Captain Eric Buschow confirmed that "there's no evidence of foul play at this point" and that "there are no signs of anything wrong besides a tragic accident." He again stated that Rivera’s disappearance appears to "be a case of drowning."

This does not mean that authorities aren’t considering the possibility of something other than drowning. Although their search effort are centered around Lake Piru, with multiple dive teams continue to search the waters, Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue confirmed that authorities were also checking Rivera's credit card statements "to make sure she hasn't made any charges since her disappearance." He added that in spite of those efforts, "based on the information we have so far, we are fairly confident the focus of our search being in the water."

