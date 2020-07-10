Naya Rivera's Disappearance Sparks Conspiracy Theories Online as Search Turns to Recovery

The disappearance of Naya Rivera has led to a number of theories to arise across social media. The 33-year-old actress, who notably starred as Santana Lopez on Glee, was reported missing Wednesday after renting a pontoon boat with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru. She has not been seen since that afternoon, when CCTV footage captured the moment she and her son departed from the dock.

According to her son Josey, who was found by another boater asleep aboard the drifting boat, his mother did not return to the watercraft after they went swimming. An adult life vest was discovered still onboard, leaving authorities to believe that Rivera may have entered the water without the flotation device. Previous reports from other incidents on the lake have said Lake Piru can experience strong currents, there are sudden drop offs, and the lakebed is scattered with various debris, including trees and plants.

Although authorities believe that Rivera may be the victim of drowning, with the search operation switching from one of rescue to recovery, some people are proposing different scenarios. As the search continues and new information continues to be revealed, conspiracy theorists have taken to social media, some believing that her disappearance is suspicious and that she could have been kidnapped. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.