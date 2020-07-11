Naya Rivera and Ex Ryan Dorsey Made Joint Custody Agreement 3 Months Before Disappearance

Authorities are still trying to recover Naya Rivera's body days after she went missing at Lake Piru. Months before her disappearance, the former Glee star reportedly made a joint custody agreement with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, concerning the four-year-old son, Josey, that they share together, per PEOPLE. The search for Rivera began after Josey, who went with his mom to spend the day at Lake Piru, was found alone in the boat that they rented. He has since been safely reunited with his father.

PEOPLE obtained the "stipulation and order modifying judgment re visitation" that was filed on March 26 which outlines the joint custody agreement between Rivera and Dorsey. The documents state that the exes, who finalized their divorce in June of 2018, agreed to "an equal timeshare to be mutually agreed upon by the Parties consistent with the schedules of each Party and the minor child. ... The Parties shall also equally divide all holidays, vacation time, pupil-free days, and summer vacation. The Parties shall meet and confer to determine the holiday schedule. The Court reserves jurisdiction in the event of a dispute."

The former couple agreed to share joint custody of Josey, with Rivera having primary physical custody. Dorsey was granted "frequent and meaningful custodial contact" with their son. When it comes to vacations, every summer, Rivera and Dorsey will have two separate, seven-night blocks of consecutive custody with their son. Of course, the news of Rivera and Dorsey's custody agreement comes amidst a difficult time for their families, as authorities are now searching to recover the Glee star's body from Lake Piru.

Despite what some may have speculated about the situation, authorities do not believe that Rivera died by suicide while at Lake Piru. Instead, they believe that this was simply a tragic accident. Rivera initially went missing on Wednesday at the lake, which resides in Ventura County, California. Her son was found alone on the boat that they had rented, which prompted the search to take place. Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE that he did not believe that Rivera died by suicide or that there was any foul play involved. Instead, he told the outlet that he believed that this was a "tragic accident." He told the publication, "We interviewed her son and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we've learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident."